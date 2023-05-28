Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Up 23.7% in May

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.0 days.

Siltronic Price Performance

Siltronic stock remained flat at $69.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SSLLF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the manufacture of semiconductor silicon wafers made from hyperpure silicon. Its products include polished wafers, epitaxial wafers, and special wafers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

