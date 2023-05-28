Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 54.3% in May

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Singapore Exchange Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SPXCY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.29. 1,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.60. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $110.00.
Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.8481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.27%.
About Singapore Exchange
Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singapore Exchange (SPXCY)
