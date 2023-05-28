SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $382.83 million and approximately $89.04 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00025401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019770 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,196.85 or 0.99972946 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002280 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,219,881,810.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32044207 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $98,373,914.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

