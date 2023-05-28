SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $144.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $146.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SITE opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $165.32.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

