Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFTF traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

