Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1,525.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $257.35 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $265.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.53.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

