SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Update

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,700 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 939,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 590.6 days.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

SNCAF remained flat at $23.55 during trading on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNCAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services.

