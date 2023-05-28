Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Loop Capital

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.25. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 14.2% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 52.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 515,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

