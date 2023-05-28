Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives $228.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLOIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Soitec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLOIY opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

