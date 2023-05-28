Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Short Interest Down 16.5% in May

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 9,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Solid Power Stock Up 2.9 %

SLDP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 1,201,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.78 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Insider Transactions at Solid Power

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 214,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDP. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the third quarter worth about $22,417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Power by 74.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after buying an additional 3,388,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Power by 92.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after buying an additional 2,678,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 74.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 840,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

