S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $360.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.05 and its 200-day moving average is $350.77. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

