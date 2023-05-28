Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPLK. William Blair started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Splunk Stock Up 4.1 %

Splunk stock opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

