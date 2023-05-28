Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Update

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SMP. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,423.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 271,669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 197,346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $6,603,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $5,698,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 457,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $802.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.90 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

