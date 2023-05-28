Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Update

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have commented on SMP. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $802.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.90 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.
Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.
