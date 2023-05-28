Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stillfront Group AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $1.91 during midday trading on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

