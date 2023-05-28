STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Update

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:STM traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.06. 5,688,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,002. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,411,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $156,921,000 after purchasing an additional 180,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,142,000 after purchasing an additional 952,720 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.