STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Update

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
STMicroelectronics Stock Up 3.7 %
NYSE:STM traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.06. 5,688,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,002. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,411,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $156,921,000 after purchasing an additional 180,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,142,000 after purchasing an additional 952,720 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
