StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

