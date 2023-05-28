StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.82. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

