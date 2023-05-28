StockNews.com Downgrades Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MBLY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

