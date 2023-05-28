StockNews.com Downgrades Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Hold

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $193.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

