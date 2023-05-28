StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CGIX opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $910,955.00, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.