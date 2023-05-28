StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.8 %
NASDAQ GLMD opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $14.18.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
