StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.