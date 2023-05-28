StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDU opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.