StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
TRIB opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. The company had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
