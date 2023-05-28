StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

TRIB opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. The company had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

