StockNews.com Upgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to “Strong-Buy”

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Danaos Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Danaos has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

About Danaos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Danaos by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

