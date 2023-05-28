StockNews.com Upgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to “Strong-Buy”

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Danaos Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Danaos has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos
About Danaos
Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaos (DAC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.