StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Buy

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.20.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $220.82 on Friday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile



Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

