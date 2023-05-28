StockNews.com Upgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to “Buy”

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
ZTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.8 %
ZTO opened at $27.04 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,437,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after buying an additional 318,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,677,000 after buying an additional 133,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $6,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments.
