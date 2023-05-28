STP Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $84.20 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. STP has a market cap of $84.20 million and $1.72 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04263454 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,317,399.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

