Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 195,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Stratus Properties Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:STRS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,353. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

About Stratus Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 6,509.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

Further Reading

