Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRSGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 195,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:STRS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,353. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 6,509.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

