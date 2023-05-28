Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 195,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:STRS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,353. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.
