Streakk Tops 24-Hour Volume of $352,195.28 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Streakk token can now be purchased for about $48.80 or 0.00176999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $488.01 million and approximately $352,195.28 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 54.09591826 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $300,022.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars.

