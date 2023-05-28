Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
Featured Stories
