Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Stryker by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $272.58 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

