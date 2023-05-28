Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in May

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 245.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SULZF remained flat at $85.68 during trading hours on Friday. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98.

Sulzer AG engages in the provision of pumping, agitation, mixing, separation, and purification technologies for fluids of all types. It operates through the following segments: Flow Equipment, Services, and Chemtech. The Flow Equipment segment offers pumping solutions specifically engineered for the processes of its customers.

