Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 3.6 %

SDPI opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,000 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 125,896 shares of company stock worth $115,029. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

