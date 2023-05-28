Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Surge Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
TSE:SGY opened at C$7.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$773.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.77.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.81. Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of C$165.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 1.1441048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Surge Energy
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.