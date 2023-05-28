Surge Energy Inc. (SGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Surge Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE:SGY opened at C$7.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$773.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.77.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.81. Surge Energy had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of C$165.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 1.1441048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Surge Energy

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

