Susquehanna Trims Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price to $215.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $176.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

