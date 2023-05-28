Sweat Economy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $801,328.56 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $40.27 million and $801,328.56 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,558,321,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,061,504,020 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

