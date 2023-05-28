Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 67.4% in May

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,276. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

Swire Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.2157 per share. This is a boost from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

