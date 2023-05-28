Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Swiss Life Stock Up 0.4 %

SZLMY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. 896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

Swiss Life Increases Dividend

Swiss Life Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.9884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.83. Swiss Life’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

