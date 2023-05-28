Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Short Interest Up 43.3% in May

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,442.0 days.

Shares of SWPRF stock remained flat at $89.03 on Friday. Swiss Prime Site has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $89.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05.

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

