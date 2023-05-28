Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

