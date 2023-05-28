Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.50.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.