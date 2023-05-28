Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the April 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sysmex stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,630. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

