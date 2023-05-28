Tamarack Advisers LP Acquires 165,000 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. AngioDynamics makes up 3.5% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 187.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 764.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

ANGO opened at $9.29 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.