Tamarack Advisers LP Decreases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Tamarack Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for about 1.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 436,678 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.51 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

