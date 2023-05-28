Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 10,000 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. ICU Medical accounts for 0.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at $818,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $173.24 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

