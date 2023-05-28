Tamarack Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Tamarack Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences comprises about 2.0% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.22% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,863,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.