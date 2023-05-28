Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Update

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of TSHA stock remained flat at $0.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 44,723 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 172.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86,625 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 54.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

