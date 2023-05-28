Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Update

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of research firms recently commented on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.23.
Shares of TSHA stock remained flat at $0.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.09.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 44,723 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 172.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86,625 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 54.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
