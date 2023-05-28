Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $32.33 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,570 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.15. 8,849,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

