Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $43.88 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,003 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.29. 8,323,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,299. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.65.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

