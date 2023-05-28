Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,229 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $52,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $522.02. 1,603,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,148. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.39. The company has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.