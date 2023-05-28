Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,696 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $64,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,023. The stock has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

